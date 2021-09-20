Short Interest in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Declines By 34.5%

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 174,600 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the August 15th total of 266,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE PSTL traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,315. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Postal Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $21.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.18 million, a PE ratio of 276.29 and a beta of 0.47.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 0.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 89.00%.

PSTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTL. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $435,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 13,507 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 60,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $464,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

