Short Interest in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Drops By 41.5%

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,900 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the August 15th total of 189,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:SNES traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,573. SenesTech has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.59.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 1,785.31% and a negative return on equity of 81.03%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SenesTech will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jacob Steven Leach purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNES. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of SenesTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in SenesTech during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in SenesTech in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SenesTech in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SenesTech during the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sector such as animal, structural, and food markets.

