Short Interest in Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Rises By 55.3%

Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 55.3% from the August 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SRGHY shares. upgraded shares of Shoprite from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Shoprite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Get Shoprite alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRGHY opened at $12.28 on Monday. Shoprite has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $12.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.90.

Shoprite Holdings Ltd. engages in the management of retail stores. It operates through the following segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other. The Supermarkets RSA segment includes retail operations under the Shoprite, Checkers, Checkers Hyper, and Liquor Shop stores in South Africa.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoprite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoprite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.