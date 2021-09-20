Short Interest in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Declines By 37.3%

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,700 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the August 15th total of 281,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,045,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the first quarter worth $3,642,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 116.5% in the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 267,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 144,109 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 35,785.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 251,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 250,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the second quarter valued at $2,078,000. 33.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 451,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,323. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $18.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.58.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

