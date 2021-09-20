Short Interest in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Grows By 43.5%

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,290,000 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the August 15th total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

TBIO opened at $37.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 66.71 and a beta of 0.99. Translate Bio has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.68.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.44. Translate Bio had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $72.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Translate Bio will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ronald C. Renaud, Jr. sold 503,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $19,122,778.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Owen Hughes sold 29,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,134,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 604,924 shares of company stock worth $22,987,112. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 70,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TBIO. William Blair downgraded shares of Translate Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.13.

