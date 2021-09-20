Short Interest in Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Decreases By 23.7%

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 733,100 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the August 15th total of 961,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 916.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSRYF opened at $8.89 on Monday. Treasury Wine Estates has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $9.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.65.

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. engages in the production and marketing of wine. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, Americas, Asia, and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The Australia and New Zealand segment manufactures, sells, and markets of wine within Australia and New Zealand; and also distributes beer and cider.

