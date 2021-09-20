Short Interest in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Declines By 22.1%

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the August 15th total of 2,850,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 449,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

QURE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.46 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.95.

uniQure stock opened at $36.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.92. The company has a quick ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. uniQure has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $52.19.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54. The firm had revenue of $463.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.65 million. uniQure had a net margin of 60.66% and a return on equity of 90.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that uniQure will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 1,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $27,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $163,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,988.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,603 shares of company stock valued at $901,221. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of uniQure by 131.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of uniQure by 2,292.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

