Short Interest in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Expands By 30.7%

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,730,000 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the August 15th total of 9,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,505,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Shares of ANGL opened at $33.36 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $29.29 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

