Short Interest in Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF) Decreases By 21.8%

Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,086,000 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the August 15th total of 5,227,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40,860.0 days.

Viva Biotech stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88. Viva Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $1.80.

About Viva Biotech

Viva Biotech Holdings, an investment holding company, provides structure-based drug discovery services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical customers worldwide. The company provides EFS, gene-to-protein and gene-to-structure, medicinal chemistry, in vitro pharmacology, membrane protein targeted drug discovery, and antibody discovery services, as well as Viva Engine, a platform for lead discovery.

