Short Interest in Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Grows By 26.0%

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 266,400 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the August 15th total of 211,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,332.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Wacker Chemie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.50.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Wacker Chemie stock opened at $180.28 on Monday. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of $89.90 and a one year high of $189.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.44 and a 200 day moving average of $156.41.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.