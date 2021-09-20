Short Interest in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Decreases By 26.0%

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the August 15th total of 7,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ WSTG opened at $27.49 on Monday. Wayside Technology Group has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $31.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.04 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan Geygan purchased 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,301.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,172.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSTG. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 293,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 215,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 54,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

