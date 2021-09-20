Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Short Interest Update

Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the August 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

SSSAF opened at $47.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.50 and its 200-day moving average is $47.50. Shurgard Self Storage has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $47.50.

About Shurgard Self Storage

Shurgard Self Storage SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

