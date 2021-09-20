Siena Capital Partners GP LLC Acquires 39,747 Shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)

Siena Capital Partners GP LLC boosted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,747 shares during the period. 1st Constitution Bancorp makes up about 1.1% of Siena Capital Partners GP LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC’s holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCCY. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $790,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 8.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 60,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 68.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of FCCY stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,327. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.32. The company has a market capitalization of $222.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.73. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.26 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 24.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

1st Constitution Bancorp Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY).

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.