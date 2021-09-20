Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT)’s stock price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.23 and last traded at C$2.23. Approximately 40,251 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 104,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.11.

SMT has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.25 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Sierra Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of C$377.45 million and a PE ratio of 8.17.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

