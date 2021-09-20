Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $269.79.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBNY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Stephens upped their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $261.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $71.44 and a 52 week high of $272.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.19. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $480.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 111.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

