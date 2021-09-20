Silvergate Capital Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.21 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Silvergate Capital in a report issued on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.21 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.20.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 40.03%.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SI. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

SI stock opened at $111.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Silvergate Capital has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $187.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SI. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the second quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 22.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 411,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,653,000 after acquiring an additional 75,994 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 23.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 27,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,249,000 after acquiring an additional 23,010 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.80, for a total value of $1,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,352,211.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $123,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,231 shares of company stock worth $12,214,913. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.