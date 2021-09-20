SingularityNET Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21.53 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 20th. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 32.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $308.44 million and $21.53 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000704 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00055622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00125693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00012093 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00045222 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

