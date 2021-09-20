SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as C$11.08 and last traded at C$10.69, with a volume of 20251 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.80.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%. This is a boost from SIR Royalty Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The firm has a market cap of C$89.54 million and a PE ratio of -6.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.76.

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

