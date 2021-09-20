Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI) Director Dominique Doucet Sells 150,000 Shares

Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI) Director Dominique Doucet sold 150,000 shares of Sirios Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total transaction of C$12,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,085,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$86,810.24.

Dominique Doucet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Dominique Doucet sold 110,000 shares of Sirios Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total transaction of C$8,800.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Dominique Doucet acquired 100,000 shares of Sirios Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$8,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Dominique Doucet acquired 40,000 shares of Sirios Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$3,600.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Dominique Doucet acquired 7,000 shares of Sirios Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$735.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Dominique Doucet acquired 10,000 shares of Sirios Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$950.00.

Shares of SOI opened at C$0.08 on Monday. Sirios Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$0.08 and a one year high of C$0.18. The company has a market cap of C$17.22 million and a P/E ratio of -5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10.

Sirios Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo project that consists of 145 claims covering an area of 7,400 acres located in Quebec. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

