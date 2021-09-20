SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CEO Sells $3,451,140.00 in Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CEO Doug Black sold 17,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.20, for a total transaction of $3,451,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Doug Black also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

On Wednesday, August 18th, Doug Black sold 17,341 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $3,277,102.18.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Doug Black sold 17,375 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $2,943,672.50.

Shares of SITE opened at $199.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.96. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.41 and a 12-month high of $210.18.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,692,000 after acquiring an additional 55,870 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,450,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,595,000 after buying an additional 32,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.