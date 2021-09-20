Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.38.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIX. Zacks Investment Research cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Wedbush upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.89 per share, with a total value of $2,841,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SIX traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.92. 1,842,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,567. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.02.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $459.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.98 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

