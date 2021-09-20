Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Sold by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV decreased its position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 303.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,926,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,991 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $83,024,000. XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $61,847,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 158.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,303,000 after purchasing an additional 676,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 19.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,072,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,848,000 after purchasing an additional 176,801 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Wedbush raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.89.

NYSE SIX opened at $42.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.02. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $51.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 2.50.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $459.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.98 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,841,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

