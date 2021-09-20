Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 30,800 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 592.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 10,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

DQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Nomura upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Shares of NYSE:DQ opened at $61.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.73 and its 200 day moving average is $68.39. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $130.33.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.26). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 38.19%. The business had revenue of $441.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

