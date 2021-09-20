Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stock Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,808 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.09% of Sanmina worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SANM. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Sanmina in the first quarter worth $405,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina in the first quarter worth $1,211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sanmina by 14.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,989 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 18,959 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $38.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.93. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $43.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.32 and its 200 day moving average is $39.95.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

