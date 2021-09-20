Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 455.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 14,640 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 33,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after buying an additional 17,769 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $168.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.22 and a 12-month high of $184.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.68.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $215,189.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $322,128.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,913.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,557 shares of company stock worth $626,912 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

