Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New $2.49 Million Investment in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 19.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,945,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,416,000 after buying an additional 314,081 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 243.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,700,000 after buying an additional 164,296 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 71.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 346,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,435,000 after buying an additional 143,764 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 82.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 308,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,200,000 after buying an additional 139,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 76.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,632,000 after buying an additional 89,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.63.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $93.62 on Monday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.52 and a 52 week high of $97.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.