Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,102 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 133,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.26 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 18.81 and a quick ratio of 18.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day moving average is $16.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HST. Capital One Financial upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Argus upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.61.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

