Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 2,700 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.12% of Gentherm worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in Gentherm during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,235,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Gentherm by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 13,522 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $131,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at $816,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $68,945.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,770 shares of company stock worth $224,146. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on THRM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.75.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $80.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.49. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $38.99 and a 1 year high of $88.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.56.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

