Skrumble Network Price Down 12.6% This Week (SKM)

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last week, Skrumble Network has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. Skrumble Network has a market cap of $2.32 million and $341,002.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skrumble Network coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00054768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.77 or 0.00125013 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011895 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00044464 BTC.

Skrumble Network Coin Profile

Skrumble Network (SKM) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skrumble Network’s official website is skrumble.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

Skrumble Network Coin Trading

