SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Trading Down 12.5%

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) dropped 12.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.98 and last traded at $26.98. Approximately 4,796 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 381,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.83.

SKYT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.74.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,294,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,235,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,433,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,517,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,130,000. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

