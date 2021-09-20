Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Eugene Farrell Sells 10,000 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $739,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eugene Farrell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Smartsheet alerts:

On Thursday, August 5th, Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $720,700.00.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $730,800.00.

Shares of SMAR opened at $74.25 on Monday. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $43.64 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.13 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 24.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 19,244 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter worth $313,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 36.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 41,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 11,042 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter worth $868,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 117.1% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 35,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 19,174 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.