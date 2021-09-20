SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Price Hits $0.0612 on Exchanges

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 20th. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $667,727.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0612 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SparkPoint Fuel alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00065988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.74 or 0.00171517 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00111441 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,000.71 or 0.06794908 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,234.99 or 1.00167229 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $350.30 or 0.00793223 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.