SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.64

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.64 and last traded at $25.64, with a volume of 527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.77.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.34.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.