SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Holdings Boosted by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,439 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $7,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XHB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,920,000 after buying an additional 59,087 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,203,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,249.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 81,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 75,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 19,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.61. 84,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,139,432. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $50.74 and a 52 week high of $80.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.51.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

