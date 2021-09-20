SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,100 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc. owned about 0.26% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 283.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

GWX opened at $40.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.71. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $29.33 and a 1 year high of $40.61.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

