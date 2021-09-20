Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Earns Buy Rating from JMP Securities

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 64.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ SPPI opened at $2.43 on Monday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $5.24. The company has a market cap of $398.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.19.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPPI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,173,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,844,000 after purchasing an additional 352,449 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 639,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 29,627 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 253,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 216,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 297,174 shares during the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

