Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Receives £124.70 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £124.70 ($162.92).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPX. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £122.85 ($160.50) to £150.50 ($196.63) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £108 ($141.10) to £135 ($176.38) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

SPX traded down GBX 320 ($4.18) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting £158.75 ($207.41). 99,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,700. The company has a market cap of £11.71 billion and a PE ratio of 58.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is £155.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is £203.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.13, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a one year low of £105.20 ($137.44) and a one year high of £167 ($218.19).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a GBX 38.50 ($0.50) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s payout ratio is 0.42%.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

