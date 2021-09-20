Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,678 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $10,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,837,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,095,000 after acquiring an additional 976,318 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.8% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,843,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,369,000 after acquiring an additional 33,450 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,793,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,043,000 after acquiring an additional 73,689 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,690,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,836,000 after acquiring an additional 58,348 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,384,000 after acquiring an additional 51,499 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Frymire bought 2,386 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $121,686.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,372. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price objective on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.51.

NYSE:SRC opened at $49.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 3.84%. On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

