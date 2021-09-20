Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Stake Boosted by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 3,090.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,690 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $16,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SRC. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at $276,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,564,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $49.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $52.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.44.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.51.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Frymire purchased 2,386 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $243,372. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

