Splintershards Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.79 Million (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. In the last week, Splintershards has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Splintershards has a total market cap of $29.03 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000532 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Splintershards alerts:

Coin98 (C98) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007603 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sphynx Network (SPH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafePizza (PIZZA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank ETH (SBANK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank BSC (SBANK) traded up 99.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Round Dollar (RD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00035339 BTC.

Pyram Token (PYRAM) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Papa Doge Coin (PAPADOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Splintershards

Splintershards (CRYPTO:SPS) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 220,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,687,459 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Buying and Selling Splintershards

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Splintershards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splintershards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.