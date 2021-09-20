Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Receives $174.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $174.11.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of Splunk stock traded down $5.02 on Monday, reaching $146.76. 1,594,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.17 and its 200-day moving average is $135.89. Splunk has a one year low of $110.28 and a one year high of $222.19.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Splunk will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total transaction of $48,754.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,225 shares of company stock worth $182,173. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Splunk by 1,668.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

