SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) Short Interest Up 33.3% in August

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SportsTek Acquisition stock opened at $9.71 on Monday. SportsTek Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,684,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $149,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $2,405,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,503,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

