Sprott (NYSE:SII) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 16,086 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 107,789 shares.The stock last traded at $37.85 and had previously closed at $38.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprott from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities upgraded Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $969.85 million, a P/E ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Sprott had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Sprott Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott during the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 456,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after purchasing an additional 296,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott during the 1st quarter valued at $532,000. Institutional investors own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Company Profile (NYSE:SII)

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

