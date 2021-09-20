StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,900 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the August 15th total of 144,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.7 days.

Shares of SZLSF opened at $0.30 on Monday. StageZero Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.64.

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter.

StageZero Life Sciences Company Profile

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K.

