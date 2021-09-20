StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,900 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the August 15th total of 144,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.7 days.

Shares of SZLSF opened at $0.30 on Monday. StageZero Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.64.

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter.

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K.

