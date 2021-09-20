StakedZEN (STZEN) Market Capitalization Tops $1.28 Million

StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. StakedZEN has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $8,064.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, StakedZEN has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One StakedZEN coin can currently be bought for $79.47 or 0.00182172 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00065664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.83 or 0.00173841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00110706 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,036.16 or 0.06960222 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,637.53 or 1.00036559 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $338.06 or 0.00774978 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About StakedZEN

StakedZEN’s total supply is 16,076 coins. StakedZEN’s official Twitter account is @stakedzen

