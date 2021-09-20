Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFY opened at $12.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.28. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $8.48 and a one year high of $15.05.

SCBFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Standard Chartered currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

