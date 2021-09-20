State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,376 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $11,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,033,000 after purchasing an additional 811,035 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 666,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,485,000 after purchasing an additional 414,077 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 861,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,162,000 after purchasing an additional 172,155 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,196,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,161,000 after purchasing an additional 132,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $144.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $99.98 and a 52-week high of $181.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.94.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.67%.

RS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.38.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

