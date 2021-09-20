State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Assurant worth $10,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Assurant by 63.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Assurant by 7.9% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,238,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,604,000 after purchasing an additional 90,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 99,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,849 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Assurant by 279.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 24,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Assurant by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $161.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.40 and a 52 week high of $172.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.74.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 30.59%.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

