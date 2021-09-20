State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 473,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,511 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SLM were worth $9,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 33.3% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 0.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 424,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 4.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 5.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $18.10 on Monday. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average is $19.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.38.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.33 million. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. SLM’s payout ratio is 5.38%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.