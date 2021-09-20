State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $10.45 Million Stock Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $10,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 23.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,384,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,561 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,756,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,854,000 after acquiring an additional 153,432 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 2,366.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,475,000 after acquiring an additional 99,364 shares during the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BYND shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.00.

BYND opened at $112.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 17.68. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.86 and a 52 week high of $221.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -77.90 and a beta of 1.59.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

